Hildesheim - Collision at an intersection: several people injured

Several people were injured, two of them seriously, in a collision between two cars in Hildesheim on Tuesday night. According to police information from Tuesday, a 57-year-old driver was driving with his 53-year-old wife and 20-year-old son. At a junction, they were overlooked by a 24-year-old driver and the two cars collided.

The 24-year-old's car was thrown against a traffic light pole and he was seriously injured. The other car crashed into a tree. The 53-year-old female passenger also suffered serious injuries. The other occupants of the car were slightly injured. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

