- College Stabbing Incident: Pursuit of Unidentified Perpetrator

Unidentified perpetrator assaulted and wounded an individual utilizing a kitchen knife at the Technical University in Nürnberg, subsequently leaving the premises. Early the following day, law enforcement initiated a search in the vicinity of the educational institution for the assailant. The college momentarily emptied as police informed the public via their platform X.

So far, the manhunt for the suspect has proved fruitless, as reported by a police spokesperson. The victim was discovered with knife wounds in a bathroom, with a compact kitchen knife situated nearby. The injured man was transported to a medical facility. Authorities are now soliciting information from potential witnesses.

Despite the intensive search, the suspect has yet to be found in Bavaria's capital, Nürnberg. The assault in the Technical University brought about heightened security measures in similar establishments across Bavaria.

