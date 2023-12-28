Wage dispute - Collective bargaining in the retail sector continues

After a week-long break in talks, negotiations in the wage dispute in the retail sector will resume on Thursday (from 11.00 a.m.): In Hamburg, the trade union Verdi and the trade association hope to reach an initial agreement in the months-long dispute over higher wages and salaries in the sector. Depending on how the agreement turns out, it could serve as a model for all other collective bargaining districts. Negotiations are taking place at regional level. From the employers' point of view, the date in Hamburg is the "last chance for an agreement this year", according to a statement from the German Retail Association (HDE).

However, an agreement would only be possible with a further improved offer, emphasized Corinna Groß, head of the federal retail sector group at the Verdi federal executive board. "We do not accept collective bargaining dictates! That is why we are now assuming that the employers will move and hope that we can reach an agreement for the employees in the Hanseatic city."

The wage dispute in the retail sector has been going on for months. Among other things, Verdi is demanding at least 2.50 euros more per hour in all regions in the retail sector and a one-year wage agreement. Depending on the federal state, there are further demands. At the end of November, representatives met at a top-level meeting at federal level, which ultimately did not lead to any progress.

According to the HDE, the negotiations should be based on a current offer that was last improved in November. According to this, the employers are offering a total wage increase of 10.24% over the proposed 24-month term. The offer also includes an inflation adjustment bonus of 750 euros and a collectively agreed minimum wage. "This offer is only guaranteed until December 31, 2023," reads an ultimatum from the employers.

