- Collapse of crane at valley barrier leaves injury count uncertain

A construction crane went ahead and tumbled off its site on a bridge, right into the body of water at a dam within Thuringia. As per police reports, the crane's currently half-soaked in that water. The count of casualties' yet undisclosed, same with the reason behind this mishap. Presently, they're attempting to right the crane back up.

This construction site resides on a bridge over the B90, which spans the Bleilochtalsperre, nearby Bad Lobenstein (Saale-Orla district). The incident was reported to the authorities at 11:40 AM.

