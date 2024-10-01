Coldplay's lead vocalist declares the disbandment of the group, but includes a significant qualifier.

Coldplay, a major name in the music industry with numerous albums sold and massive arena fillings, has a renowned frontman, Chris Martin, who's hinted at the band's eventual demise. In an interview with New Zealand radio DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Martin reiterated the band's planned breakup. He specified a strict count: "We're only going to put out twelve main albums," Martin stated. Following this, Coldplay would call it a day, he confirmed. For Martin, this constraint is crucial: "Less is more, and for some of our critics, even less would be more!"

At present, Coldplay is marketing its tenth studio album, "Music of the Spheres," due for release on October 4. That means two more albums await, and then Coldplay could potentially disband completely. For Martin, this move follows a logical progression: "Just like there are only seven Harry Potter books and around twelve Beatles albums and similar numbers from Bob Marley, our inspirations, we've decided to limit ourselves similarly."

By establishing a limit with Coldplay, the band hopes to maintain a high standard for its music. As Martin put it, "It becomes almost impossible for any of our songs to make the cut for our albums if we keep this limit."

A Ray of Hope

There's a flicker of optimism for Coldplay fans: Martin hasn't completely ruled out collaborative projects with bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. However, these projects would need to be distinct from Coldplay. Interestingly, the "Maximum Twelve Coldplay Albums" concept is an old one. Martin has previously mentioned the number twelve in interviews, including a past conversation with music magazine NME, where he assured that this would be the case.

In a 2021 BBC Radio 2 interview, Martin shared a different perspective. He suggested that there would be no new Coldplay album post-2025, and the band would only go on tour. To reconcile these contrasting end strategies, Coldplay might need to release two new albums in the near future, which currently seems implausible. Ultimately, whether this or the other scenario unfolds remains an enigma.

