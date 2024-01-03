Winter - Coldest January night in Sweden for 25 years

The freezing cold in the far north of Europe has brought Sweden its coldest January night for 25 years. In the small northern Swedish village of Kvikkjokk in Lapland, freezing temperatures of minus 43.6 degrees Celsius were recorded, as the SMHI meteorological institute announced on the online platform X (formerly Twitter).

Temperatures of below minus 40 degrees Celsius had already been recorded in the region on Tuesday night. However, the cold has not yet reached the Swedish cold record - in February 1966, the thermometer at an official weather station in Vuoggatjålme slipped to minus 52.6 degrees.

The icy weather is also continuing in neighboring Finland: According to meteorologists there, it was around minus 20 to minus 35 degrees across the country on Wednesday morning. In the Pallastunturi mountain massif in the Finnish part of Lapland, an avalanche occurred as a result of the cold weather: according to the police, a woman and her underage child were caught in an avalanche while skiing on Tuesday. The mother was discovered dead late in the evening, the child was still missing on Wednesday. At the time of the accident, it had been blowing strongly in temperatures of around minus 23 degrees.

