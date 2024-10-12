Coga's harsh, immediate reactions are causing a heated atmosphere at Forest Stadium.

The largest MMA event in history is set to decide who will be crowned the "German Championship King". Before Oktagon 62 reaches its finale with the battle between local favorite Christian Eckerlin and Christian Jungwirth in front of over 58,000 spectators at Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park, there are eleven other fights to get through. You can follow the progression in real time through our live blog or watch the full event exclusive on RTL+ (available for €8.99 premium subscription).

The event in Frankfurt started with Cologne's Deniz Ilbay and Munich's Michael Deiga-Scheck in the featherweight division. Known for their explosive striking capabilities, they promised a spectacle. Ilbay, of Brazilian and German descent, didn't want to disappoint right away. Deiga-Scheck focused on taking the fight to the ground with quick shots, which was initially successful. He controlled Ilbay for several minutes until Ilbay managed to stand and deliver powerful blows in the clinch. Deiga-Scheck's striking advantages persisted with hooks finding their way into Ilbay's guard and effective body shots. Another hook sent Deiga-Scheck to the floor, with Ilbay following up to claim the victory as the referee intervened when Deiga-Scheck curled up on the ground. "Respect is crucial. Afterward, we shake hands, have a beer, and return to our families," Ilbay remarked after this triumph.

Nafuka relies on power

In the second fight of the night, Arijan Topallaj from Balingen faced Hafeni Nafuka. These two of Germany's standout talents have distinctly different styles. Topallaj excels at striking, while Nafuka thrives on the ground. Nafuka pursued this strategy successfully, taking Topallaj down to the ground without causing significant harm. Topallaj primarily fought from bottom position with short strikes. The referee stepped in due to the lack of activity, separating the two lightweight fighters and allowing them to stand up. Topallaj landed a hook and a knee strike on Nafuka at the end, but only 10 seconds remained.

Round 2 followed the same pattern. Topallaj advanced, pushed Nafuka back, and landed some strong strikes. Thwarted by a wild swing, Nafuka ducked and toppled Topallaj to the ground again. This time, Nafuka held the upper hand. In round 3, Nafuka adhered to his game plan, making it challenging for Topallaj, despite the audience's disapproval. After capturing Topallaj for just a few seconds, Nafuka took control on the ground. Small strikes prevented the referee from restarting them. With his dominant control time, Nafuka sealed the victory by the judges' decision.

The ensuing bout featured Will Fleury and Pavol Langer in the Light Heavyweight division. The wild Irishman gave his all. He knocked back the veteran, nicknamed "The Slovak Executioner," with body and head combinations, setting up a left hook with a jab that hit Langer right on the chin. Langer tumbled, and the match was over. Fleury then challenged champion Karlos Vemola and thanked the crowd for their incredible atmosphere.

Next up were Mohamed Machaev and British fighter James Hendin in the Featherweight division. These two skilled combatants presented a varied display: Hendin attempted to take the fight to the ground after combinations, but Machaev often countered with sharp strikes. Machaev proved superior in grappling, even despite Hendin's continuous efforts. After an intense three rounds, Machaev secured a convincing, yet surprising, unanimous decision victory.

Dalisda outsmarted by Martin

The Women's Strawweight title fight saw Katharina Dalisda take on Mallory Martin. The Franklin champion entered as the clear favorite against the American. Dalisda opened round 1 with one-two combinations, punctuated by leg kicks. Martin waited for counter-opportunities. Both fighters scored light hits. A few minutes in, Martin landed a powerful jab that shook Dalisda. In the ensuing clinch, Dalisda brought Martin to the ground, warding off an armbar attempt and exerting pressure from the top position. Martin emerged victorious in the round on points. Dalisda showed better direction control in round 2, applying pressure despite Martin's dangers. Both combatants traded light jabs. In the third round, Dalisda struggled to gain momentum. Martin dealt a hard counter straight, and Dalisda couldn't escalate the pressure on Martin. During the following round, Dalisda attempted to employ her grappling, imposing a clinch on Martin twice against the cage, but Martin swiftly evaded. Ironically, Dalisda found herself on the defensive during Martin's takedown and concluded the round in a disadvantageous position.

In the final stages, only a miracle could save Dalisda's title. Martin cleverly utilized Dalisda's distance management in the final five minutes. With two minutes remaining, he executed another takedown, placing Dalisda on her back. Martin asserted dominance, securing a comprehensive victory through points, effectively ruining the party in Frankfurt. Sadly, Dalisda's title was lost.

Max Holzer, sporting a fanny pack and a Gucci hat, zoomed into the Deutsche Bank Park on an e-scooter, with "In Love with a Talahon" as his soundtrack. The crowd went wild, cheering and singing along. Holzer showed he wasn't just about the show, delivering two powerful punches to Mo Trabelsi from the get-go. The 22-year-old pinned Trabelsi against the cage and took control of the ground. Trabelsi struggled, but his situation worsened with every second. Holzer pummeled him with numerous strikes, maintaining control until the bell rang for the second round.

In the second round, Holzer increased his pace with rapid jabs. He attempted a takedown, which didn't succeed, but Trabelsi lost his balance, providing Holzer with top position once more. Holzer pressed down, utilizing elbow strikes, but failed to land any heavy hits. Consistently controlling Trabelsi, he set up a dangerous Kimura armbar. Trabelsi somehow managed to escape every time. In the third round, Holzer successfully took down Trabelsi and achieved top position. While sitting on his opponent, he fired off elbow and strike combinations until the referee intervened, granting Holzer his ninth win in nine fights.

Lazar Todev and Adam Palasz, both heavyweights, were the next contenders. They had previously faced each other over a year ago, with Todev emerging victorious via decision. Todev had promised a knockout for the rematch - and he delivered. In the second round, he connected with heavy blows, knocking Palasz unconscious. The Bulgarian from Stuttgart now has a title fight against Hatef Moeil scheduled for December.

Samsonidse Crushes Torres

The following contest was in the featherweight division: Niko Samsonidse and Daniel Torres went head-to-head. Torres had to contend with a disadvantage in reach. During his advance, he received a powerful jab from the Berliner, falling to the ground. Samsonidse exploited the opportunity, pinning Torres to the mat. From side control, the German attempted to land elbows and strikes, but Torres held on tightly, restricting Samsonidse's space. The referee deemed that there wasn't enough action from both fighters, restarting the contest on their feet for the final seconds.

In the second round, Samsonidse displayed his strategic acumen, blocking a kick from the Brazilian and sweeping his opponent. The 29-year-old was once again on top. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt gradually improved his position, eventually securing Torres' back. In that position, he applied a rear-naked choke, which forced Torres to submit.

Antun Racic and Max Coga, both from Frankfurt, were to fight in the lightweight division. For the gastronome from Bahnhofsviertel, this was his second contest against the Croatian. His entrance into the stadium in his hometown was quite the spectacle, with the crowd dancing and celebrating to "Freed from Desire". The fight began in a more reserved manner, with both fighters assessing each other. The smaller Racic tried to gain the advantage with lunges and wild swings, while Coga relied on his jab. There were no significant highlights, but there was plenty of tension as to who would land the first significant blows. Two judges favored the Frankfurt fighter after the first round, while one favored Racic.

However, Coga took charge, operating from the center of the ring. He incorporated leg kicks alongside his jab, pushing Racic back, despite Racic's ability to evade. Eventually, it was a knee that found its way past Racic's guard and floored him, concluding the contest.

In the world of sports, MMA events like Oktagon 62 attract a huge following, with fans eagerly anticipating the high-skilled combat between athletes. For instance, Hafeni Nafuka and Arijan Topallaj showed different styles in their fight, with Nafuka relying on power and ground control to secure a victory over Topallaj.

The celebration of victories in sports often extends beyond the ring or cage, with fighters showing respect for their opponents and even sharing a beer afterwards. Despite Nafuka's dominant performance, he acknowledged the importance of respect after his win over Topallaj.

Read also: