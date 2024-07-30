Skip to content
Cocaine found in Braunschweig - several arrests

Drug raid in Braunschweig. The next day, investigators already assess it as the largest cocaine seizure in their jurisdiction, but are still tight-lipped about further details.

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
Blow against drug crime: In a major operation, investigators in Brunswick discovered large quantities of cocaine and arrested several individuals. A six-figure sum of cash was also seized, police reported. Further details about "the largest cocaine seizure in the district court's history" will be presented at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to a report by the "Braunschweigische Zeitung", several police officers entered an apartment building on Monday evening and later gained access to an adjacent courtyard. The officers then announced that a significant amount of narcotics had been secured during the operation.

The operation against drug crime took place in Brunswick, which is located in Lower Saxony. The seized narcotics during this operation in Lower Saxony are believed to be the largest cocaine haul ever recorded in the district court's history.

