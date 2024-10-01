Coca-Cola is planning to shut down five production and logistics facilities in Germany.

Soda giant Coca-Cola intends to shut down five production and distribution hubs in Germany within the next year. These facilities, based in Cologne, Neumünster, Berlin-Hohenschönhausen, Bielefeld, and Memmingen, will be affected, as revealed by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP). This entity handles the bottling, selling, and distributing of the beverages produced by the US Corporation in Germany.

Approximately 505 positions are estimated to be eliminated, while 207 will be transferred to different locations, and 78 new roles are set to emerge. The company aims to "enhance operational efficiency in the relentlessly competitive market, manage shifts in beverage logistics, and augment the utilization of Germany's production and logistics network," as stated. In Cologne, CCEP manages a combined production and logistics facility, while the remaining four cities serve as logistics-only locations.

"We acknowledge that the proposed adjustments will bring significant hardships for the affected workers. Consequently, it is paramount for us to carry out all planned alterations in a humane and transparent manner," stated Tilmann Rothhammer, Head of Customer Service & Supply Chain at CCEP.

In the context of the announcement, the production and distribution hubs in Cologne, Neumünster, Berlin-Hohenschönhausen, Bielefeld, and Memmingen, which are operated by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, are all located in Germany. The proposed changes will significantly impact the workers at these facilities, and it is crucial for CCEP to handle this transition with compassion and clarity.

Read also: