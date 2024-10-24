Skip to content
Coca-Cola implements the biggest product withdrawal in Austrian history

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Entirety of 0.5L Coca-Cola bottles across Austria's entire product line is mandated for return.
Austria is experiencing a considerable bottled beverage recall. Recently, a technical hiccup was detected at a Coca-Cola manufacturing facility, leading to a recall of approximately 26 million bottles. These bottles, already distributed to various stores and eateries in Austria, including Vienna, necessitate immediate attention.

As per the company's announcement, it's possible that a few thousand bottles might contain tiny metal fragments as a result of a production line fault. ORF reported that a filter failed, potentially allowing metal particles to contaminate the bottles. With this in mind, the company issued a warning, advising consumers to avoid consuming the affected products due to potential health risks.

Matter of concern involves plastic 0.5-liter bottles of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola Zero Lemon, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta Orange, Fanta Orange Zero, Fanta Lemon Zero, Fanta Exotic Zero, Sprite, Sprite Zero, and MezzoMix. These drinks have a best-before date extending from February 4 to April 12, 2025, and carry the WP coding below the date stamp on the bottles.

Consumers are encouraged to return the affected bottles to the same store where they were purchased, even if they lack a receipt. Alexander Hengl, spokesperson for the Vienna Market Authority, confirmed that returns can be made and the authority will investigate whether shops have successfully removed the recalled bottles from their shelves in the subsequent days.

The affected products, including Coca-Cola variants and other brands, fall under the 'Other' category of beverages due to the diversity in their names and flavors. The recalled bottles with metal contamination pose a health risk to consumers, making it crucial to follow the company's advice to avoid consumption.

