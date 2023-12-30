Soccer - Coach Kohfeldt on Füllkrug: Can also be uncomfortable

His coach of many years, Florian Kohfeldt, is not surprised by Niclas Füllkrug's relatively late development into a German international footballer. "I've known him since he was 13 or 14 years old. It was always clear to me: if he stays injury-free for several years, then he will show his quality and his quality was always that of an international player in terms of potential," Kohfeldt told the German Press Agency. "That's why the timing of him becoming an international was perhaps a little surprising for outsiders. For me, it wasn't surprising because he managed to stay injury-free for a certain amount of time. He always had the quality."

Kohfeldt knows Füllkrug from their time together in Werder Bremen's youth department, where he worked as a coach and Füllkrug was active as a youth player. Kohfeldt also coached the center forward, who became an international in 2022 at the age of 29, in the North German club's professional team. Füllkrug now plays for Borussia Dortmund, while Kohfeldt coaches Belgian first division club KAS Eupen.

When asked what makes Füllkrug stand out as a player, the coach said: "His will. He can also be uncomfortable in terms of the cause. Sometimes he is very emotional. I think he's developed in that respect recently. He always wants to win and that's a good quality."

