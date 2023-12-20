Basketball - Coach Herbert can imagine a second job after the Olympics

German national basketball coach Gordon Herbert is considering a second job as a club coach after the Olympic Games. According to Herbert, he had already reached a verbal agreement with the French Euroleague club Asvel Lyon-Villeurbanne in the fall.

However, the German Basketball Federation (DBB) spoke out against a deal. "I respect the association's stance. But perhaps there will be an opportunity to coach a club at the same time after the games in Paris," Herbert told "Sport Bild".

His team, led by captain Dennis Schröder, is considered one of the medal contenders at the Olympic tournament (July 27 to August 11) in Paris and Lille. It remains to be seen who will play for Germany next summer. "The world champions naturally have an advantage. But take Nick Weiler-Babb, for example. He wasn't there in Asia because he was injured. I'll have to see what happens with him. Or Leon Kratzer, who would have deserved to be in the World Cup squad," said Herbert.

Source: www.stern.de