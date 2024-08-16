Skip to content
Coach Fiél sharpens Hertha's senses before the cup game

The outcome of Hertha's cup match in Rostock will depend on the players' heads, believes coach Fiél. The coach is himself a big fan of elimination matches.

Hertha coach Cristian Fiel sees significant mental challenges for his professionals in the DFB Cup match against third-division side Hansa Rostock. He expects a "very good, very charged atmosphere" at the Ostseestadion for the first-round game on Sunday (3:30 PM/Sky). "We'll talk to the guys about this. Because the most important thing is: You have to be mentally prepared for what's happening at half past three."

The 44-year-old is a big fan of knockout games himself. "Games where it's serious. Games where you have to deliver, where you only have one chance. That's something I really like," said the coach of the second-division team. "You simply can't afford to make any mistakes."

Chance for Gersbeck

Rostock, the relegated second-division team, is certainly no easy draw for the Berliners. The hostile relationship between the two fan bases adds further tension. Fiel will continue to miss long-term injured players Fabian Reese and Kevin Sessa. Midfielder Michael Cuisance also comes too early for this game.

In goal, number two Marius Gersbeck gets a chance. "Marius gives - just like the other two - full throttle every day and works hard," said Fiel. "That's why I think he deserves the chance to play in a competitive game."

