- Coach Fiél sharpens Hertha's senses before the cup game

Hertha coach Cristian Fiel sees significant mental challenges for his professionals in the DFB Cup match against third-division side Hansa Rostock. He expects a "very good, very charged atmosphere" at the Ostseestadion for the first-round game on Sunday (3:30 PM/Sky). "We'll talk to the guys about this. Because the most important thing is: You have to be mentally prepared for what's happening at half past three."

The 44-year-old is a big fan of knockout games himself. "Games where it's serious. Games where you have to deliver, where you only have one chance. That's something I really like," said the coach of the second-division team. "You simply can't afford to make any mistakes."

Chance for Gersbeck

Rostock, the relegated second-division team, is certainly no easy draw for the Berliners. The hostile relationship between the two fan bases adds further tension. Fiel will continue to miss long-term injured players Fabian Reese and Kevin Sessa. Midfielder Michael Cuisance also comes too early for this game.

In goal, number two Marius Gersbeck gets a chance. "Marius gives - just like the other two - full throttle every day and works hard," said Fiel. "That's why I think he deserves the chance to play in a competitive game."

