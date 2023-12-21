Soccer - Coach Cherundolo extends contract with MLS team LAFC

Former Bundesliga professional Steven Cherundolo has extended his contract as head coach of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club. The 44-year-old former professional footballer, who played for Hannover 96 for many years, won the championship with LAFC in his first season and reached the finals of the CONCACAF Champions League and the MLS Cup last season. However, both games were lost. It was not clear from the announcement on Wednesday for how long Cherundolo has extended his contract.

