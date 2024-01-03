Climate protection - CO2 price climbs: associations see no fuel price shock

The CO2 price for fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel rose from 30 to 45 euros per tonne at the turn of the year - but the fuel prices for drivers in Hesse do not seem to reflect this immediately everywhere. In purely mathematical terms, for example, E10 should be 4.3 cents and diesel 4.7 cents more expensive per liter, says Oliver Reidegeld from ADAC Hessen-Thüringen. But he is not aware of any major price jumps at the pumps around New Year's Eve.

The increase in the price of certain raw materials is intended to contribute to climate protection. For the time being, there is no sign of any relief for consumers from the climate money once promised by the German government in the current budget crisis.

According to Reidegeld, random checks at petrol stations in Wiesbaden, Frankfurt, Kassel, Fulda and Darmstadt on Tuesday revealed E10 prices of around 1.70 euros per liter, for example. This was very close to the national average fuel prices on New Year's Eve.

Reidegeld suspects that the price increases were "already priced in during the last days of the old year" in order to avoid significant price jumps at the turn of the year - and possibly also to take advantage of the financial situation beforehand. In the long term, fuel prices are unlikely to fall significantly again in view of wars and crises and further future CO2 price increases, adds the ADAC spokesperson. However, the oil price has recently fallen somewhat.

According to the Central Association of the Petrol Station Industry (ZTG), the additional burden caused by the CO2 price increase of a good four cents or around six cents including VAT per liter of fuel is not large anyway compared to the sometimes much more significant daily price fluctuations in the competition between petrol stations.

ZTG Managing Director Jürgen Ziegner emphasizes: "The market is formed by supply and demand." At the moment, many commuters are still on vacation. After the school vacations, however, demand and therefore fuel prices could rise - also due to the increased CO2 costs.

Ziegner adds: "Petrol stations need a higher margin today than they did a few years ago. The minimum wage increase has hit us hard. And our own energy costs have also risen." 24-hour lighting and longer petrol station opening hours have their price.

ADAC spokesperson Reidegeld advises drivers to consistently search for the cheapest petrol station using fuel price apps, for example. "According to an ADAC study, fuel is generally cheapest between 6 and 7 pm and between 9 and 10 pm. The analysis shows that you can save around 9 cents per liter at these times compared to the most expensive time of day (7 a.m.)." According to Reidegeld, filling up at freeway service stations should be avoided in favor of nearby filling stations: "Here we have found price differences of up to 70 cents per liter."

