Johannes Honsell - Co-inventor of "Checker Tobi" passes away

The co-inventor of the children's knowledge format "Checker Tobi" (Kika, Das Erste), Johannes Honsell, is dead. The journalist and director died in Munich on December 27 at the age of just 45 as a result of cancer, relatives reportedly confirmed to Der Standard and Der Spiegel. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Great success with "Checker Tobi and the Journey to the Flying Rivers"

Most recently, Honsell was also responsible for writing and directing the documentary adventure film "Checker Tobi und die Reise zu den fliegenden Flüssen" (Checker Tobi and the Journey to the Flying Rivers), which was released in October. The first feature film by the director, who has also made documentaries for adults, stars presenter Tobias Krell and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, among others.

Everything in "Checker Tobi und die Reise zu den fliegenden Flüssen" revolves around a treasure chest to which Tobi's childhood friend Marina (Marina M. Blanke) holds the key. Tobi sets off on a search and a journey from Vietnam to the Amazon rainforest. According to the obituary in "Der Spiegel", it is currently the most successful German-language children's film.

Honsell was born in Rosenheim in 1978 and grew up in Salzburg. In addition to studying history and politics, he also attended the German School of Journalism in Munich. He was editor-in-chief of "Checker Tobi" and "Checker Can" and also directed many episodes. Among other things, the program "Checker Tobi - Der Leben- und Sterben-Check", which he also wrote and directed, was nominated for the Grimme Award in 2017.

Source: www.stern.de