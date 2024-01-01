Skip to content
Parties - Co-initiator of the FDP member survey wants a new course

One of the initiators of the narrowly lost FDP member survey, Matthias Nölke, continues to push for a new course for the Liberals. "The result is a clear sign of dissatisfaction within the party," the Kassel FDP district chairman told the German Press Agency on Monday. The party leadership must take this into account in its future actions in the coalition government, he added.

"Of course I respect the result of this democratic decision," emphasized Nölke. He will use it to campaign for better policies within the FDP and the coalition in the future, "so that we can regain credibility and votes and there will still be an FDP in the German Bundestag after (the Bundestag elections) in 2025."

Nölke, who was a member of the Bundestag until 2021, had recently criticized that the Free Democrats were not asserting themselves enough in the coalition with the SPD and Greens, for example in financial and climate protection policy.

In the nationwide FDP member survey, a narrow majority voted in favor of remaining in the traffic light coalition with the SPD and Greens. 52.24% of those who voted were in favor of continuing the government's work, while 47.76% wanted to leave the coalition. However, the turnout was only around 36% of the 72,100 FDP members.

Source: www.stern.de

