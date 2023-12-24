Co-founder of the "Dixie Chicks" dies in accident

In 1989, Laura Lynch founded the country band "The Dixie Chicks" with three other women. The bassist enjoyed some success with them before leaving the group after three albums. Now the musician has died in an accident. Her former band colleagues pay tribute to her as a "shining light".

According to US media reports, a founding member of the US country band "The Chicks" has died in a car accident. Laura Lynch died on Friday in the US state of Texas, as reported on Saturday by TV station CBS, among others, citing a cousin of the musician. She was 65 years old.

The band announced on the online platform X that the musician was a "shining light": "Laura had a talent for design, loved everything to do with Texas and was instrumental in the band's early success." Details of the accident are not yet known.

Bassist Lynch founded the American country institution - then known as "The Dixie Chicks" - in 1989 together with three other women, including sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer. The group recorded three albums before Lynch left and was replaced by Natalie Maines. The band currently consists of Maines, Maguire and Strayer.

In June 2020, the band changed their name from "The Dixie Chicks" to "The Chicks" following nationwide protests against structural racism in the USA following the death of African-American George Floyd in police violence. The term "Dixie" is often associated with the era of slavery.

Source: www.ntv.de