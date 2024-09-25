Skip to content
Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
In the trial for rape and abuse charges, as well as allegations of other crimes including kidnapping, Christian B., who was previously linked to the Maddie case, had discussions with a former cellmate about various topics during prison time. According to the former cellmate's testimony to the Regional Court of Braunschweig, Christian B. had asked him if he could set a house on fire, to which the 50-year-old man responded.

Initially, the witness found it challenging to recall specific details, but once prompted with key phrases, he shared more intimate information that seemed to tie into the Maddie case. After lunch, he opened up about various aspects that seemed relevant to the Maddie case.

During their prison conversations, Christian B. talked about a burglary that occurred at a luxury residence in Portugal. He claimed to have entered the property through a window, but unfortunately, he failed to find any money but took a child instead, as per the witness's account.

Defendant's criminal background

Later, Christian B. asked the witness if dogs could locate bones, and the Romanian stated his response, which created several debates in the courtroom. He reiterated that he merely repeated what Christian B. had told him, leaving the truth of the matter to be decided by others.

The two also talked about forged documents, and Christian B. enquired if a single hair could incriminate someone. In addition, the German sex offender, who is 47 and has a lengthy criminal history, discussed several rapes that he allegedly committed in both Germany and Portugal.

Christian B. is the primary suspect in a series of rape and sexual abuse cases that occurred between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal. He is currently under investigation for three counts of rape and two instances of sexual assault against children.

However, the trial has gained widespread attention due to controversial allegations linking the defendant to the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann, who went missing from a Portuguese resort during her family's vacation in 2007. The Maddie case itself is not being considered in the ongoing proceedings, maintaining the presumption of innocence.

During these discussions, Christian B. expressed his interest in murder and manslaughter, mentioning the potential use of fire to commit a crime. The defendant also inquired if a single hair could be used as evidence in a manslaughter case.

