CNN's chat with Biden tackles polls, protests, and civilian casualties from American bombs

The conversation took place in Wisconsin, where Biden is attempting to emphasize his initiative in boosting manufacturing and tech work opportunities in the Midwest. This interview also comes at a time when Biden is lagging behind former President Donald Trump in numerous national and swing-state polls and would suffer a setback if his pro-Israel policies further divide him from the younger, progressive Democrats required for his party's success.

Here are some notable excerpts from the interview:

► Concerning polling data that indicates him trailing Trump in the areas of the economy and the perception of the economy before the election:

Biden emphasized the belief among a majority of people that they are personally fine, even if they think the country is in a poor state. He added that the White House had previously referred to a University of Michigan survey that indicates a general increase in consumer sentiment.

Regarding inflation, Biden acknowledged that people feel the burden of more expensive daily necessities such as food and other products, but argued that their frustration is due to "corporate greed” rather than actual financial hardship.

In a CNN survey conducted by SSRS and released in late April, 70% of respondents deemed the economic situation in the US as poor, and Biden's management of the economy was likewise disapproved. In terms of personal finance, CNN's polling director, Jennifer Agiesta, stated: "Americans’ perceptions of their own finances also remain negative, with 53% dissatisfied with their personal financial situation while 47% are satisfied. Dissatisfaction is particularly apparent among those with lower incomes ($50,000 or less), people of color (64% dissatisfied), and younger Americans (61% of those younger than 45 years old expressing dissatisfaction)."

► Justifying why the public should believe him in economic matters rather than Trump:

Biden went to Wisconsin to mark a victory for a plan where a Trump deal failed.

During his administration, Trump had announced a plan to entice Taiwanese company Foxconn to develop tech manufacturing jobs in the Midwest. This never transpired, and the Foxconn facility in Racine, Wisconsin, became largely unused. Biden visited to share plans for Microsoft to set up a data hub in the area, training workers in the use of artificial intelligence.

Biden's claim of 15 million jobs being created under his administration is accurate, but it doesn't account for the fact that many jobs were temporarily lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden later argued that he approached the economy from a "Scranton perspective" while Trump adopted a "Mar-a-Lago perspective."

► Addressing the potential of Trump resisting the election results if he rebukes the process as "dishonest":

"Trump is not a Democrat, lower case d," Biden stated, implying that Trump has no faith in democracy. He added that if Trump returns to office, he intends to use his attorney general to punish certain people for supporting him and becoming his “revenge.”

"What president has ever said anything like this?" Biden asked incredulously. "And he means it." Biden stated that leaders of other democracies were rooting for him.

► Reacting to the label "genocide Joe" being promoted by pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses and whether he feels connected to the message of young Americans:

Biden extended his response by stating that protesters indeed have the right to express themselves and demonstrate. However, he warned that they shouldn't use "hate speech," threaten Jewish students, or prevent others from accessing school. He also emphasized that the First Amendment does not cover these actions, which are illegal.

Biden then tried to clarify his support for Israel and address his record in these matters by citing mistakes made after 9/11. He condemned the US's decision to invade Afghanistan and Iraq, likening them to Israel’s potential moves in Gaza.

► Clarifying if US bombs have been used to kill civilians in Gaza:

Biden divulged that the US has withheld one delivery of 2,000-pound bombs and promised not to support Israel's military operations inside Rafah, a city in southern Gaza near the Egyptian border.

"They won't get our support if they carry out attacks on population centers," Biden said, while reassuring that the US would nevertheless assist Israel to protect itself from external threats. "We'll continue to support Israel's security through Iron Dome and their ability to respond to attacks like the ones that came from the Middle East."

