CNN sets a deadline for Trump and Harris to reach an accord regarding the final 2024 debate participation.

CNN has openly proposed to organize a debate on October 23 in Atlanta. Harris has accepted this proposition, expressing her eagerness to debate Trump once more, but Trump has refused her requests.

CNN amplified their appeal by sending emails to both parties, setting a deadline of October 10 at 12 p.m. ET for a formal response. Debates require significant planning and preparation, hence the advanced notice.

The statement released by CNN read, "On September 21, we extended invitations to Vice President Harris and former President Trump's campaigns to participate in a CNN debate this autumn. We believe the American public would gain from a second debate between the two contenders for the presidency of the United States."

Given that less than 30 days remain until the election, CNN set a deadline for a formal reply from both campaigns by October 10 at 12 p.m. ET.

This election year has deviated from the norm as President Joe Biden withdraw from the race shortly after the initial CNN-backed debate in June.

Following her impressive performance at the ABC-backed debate in September, Harris promptly challenged Trump to engage in another debate. CNN then proposed an October 23 prime-time showdown at their Atlanta headquarters, the same venue where Trump and Biden previously clashed.

The Harris team swiftly accepted the invitation, adding that "Trump should have no qualms about accepting since it adheres to the same format and setup as the CNN debate he claimed victory at in June, where he commended CNN's moderators, rules, and ratings."

However, Trump opted out, arguing it was "too late" for a second debate. Ironically, the CNN date aligns with the final debates of other recent election cycles.

Last week, the Harris campaign announced that "Harris will be in Atlanta on October 23," urging Trump to "face the voters." Yet, Trump responded on Truth Social, "I beat Biden, I then beat Harris, and I'm not interested in repeating the feat so far down the line."

