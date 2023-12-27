Premier League - Club world champions Manchester City turn the game around at Everton FC

Just a few days after their triumph at the Club World Cup,Manchester City have ended their results crisis in the English soccer championship for the time being. The champions, cup winners and Champions League winners defeated Everton FC 3:1 (0:1) away from home after falling behind.

Jack Harrison had put the hosts ahead in the 29th minute. After the break, Phil Foden (53) equalized before Argentinian world champion Julián Álvarez scored the opening goal for the visitors with a penalty. Bernardo Silva (86) made the difference shortly before the end.

This was the second win in the last seven Premier League games for star coach Pep Guardiola's side, with the Citizens having only drawn four times in that time.

Manchester City moved up to fourth place in the table. The gap to leaders Liverpool FC is five points. And that with one game less than Manchester City, who won the Club World Cup in the final against Fluminense Rio de Janeiro in Jeddah last Friday.

Source: www.stern.de