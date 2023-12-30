Premier League - Club world champions Manchester City defeat Sheffield in commanding fashion

Club world champions Manchester City have ended the most successful soccer year in the club's history with a trouble-free victory.

Without star striker Erling Haaland, who is still injured in his foot, the defending champions defeated promoted Sheffield United 2:0 (1:0) and, after a brief crisis, are third in the table, two points behind leaders Liverpool FC. Arsenal FC can climb to first place with a win at Fulham FC.

Before kick-off, Manchester City presented the five trophies they have won this year. Afterwards, Pep Guardiola's team dominated the bottom club in the table, Sheffield Wednesday. Spain midfield strategist Rodri put Manchester ahead after just under a quarter of an hour. The champions had almost 82 percent possession, but failed to add a second goal for a long time. World Cup winner Julian Alvarez made up for this after an hour, making the final score 2-0 after three home draws in a row.

Aston Villa and Chelsea FC win

Kevin De Bruyne was back in the City squad for the first time since mid-August. The Belgian had been absent for over four months due to a thigh injury, but did not feature against Sheffield Wednesday.

Surprise team Aston Villa made a late surge to second place. The team from Birmingham won 3:2 (2:1) against Burnley FC after goals from former Leverkusen professionals Leon Bailey (28) and Moussa Diaby (42) and a converted penalty from Douglas Luis (89).

Chelsea FC almost squandered a 3-0 lead in a 3-2 (2-0) win at promoted Luton Town. After goals from Cole Palmer (12th/70th) and Noni Madueke (37th), everything looked like a clear Chelsea victory. Ross Barkley (80') and Elijah Adebayo (87') brought the hosts closer. Despite good opportunities in stoppage time, the hosts were unable to equalize. Chelsea remain in mid-table.

