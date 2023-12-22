Handball - Club idol Weller extends his contract with Hamburg handball team

Handball Bundesliga club HSV Hamburg and captain Niklas Weller have extended their partnership. The captain and HSVH perennial favorite signed a new contract until 2026, as the club announced. The old contract would have expired in the summer. The 30-year-old has been loyal to the club since the restart in the Oberliga.

"Niklas stands for continuous and hard work like no other and has clearly demonstrated this with his impressive journey from the Oberliga to the Bundesliga," said coach Torsten Jansen.

In 2016, the old HSV Hamburg filed for insolvency - and had to start again in the fourth-tier Oberliga. They returned to the top division in 2021. In the seven and a half seasons since the restart, Weller has only missed six of 240 possible matches. His 234 league games since the restart make him the club's record player. The pivot has scored 947 goals in the process.

Source: www.stern.de