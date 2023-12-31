New Year's weather - Clouds and showers in the north, sun in the south

According to the forecast, the Bavarians will celebrate the New Year with light rain. New Year's Day will then be divided into two parts: North of the Danube, many clouds and isolated showers are expected on Monday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Sunday. Things look friendlier in the south: Lots of sunshine and mostly dry weather is forecast. Temperatures will be between four and ten degrees. Above 800 meters it may snow.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly rainy - with the best chance of sunshine on the eastern edge of the Alps. In some areas, people will have to be prepared for strong gusts. Wednesday will also be uncomfortable with scattered showers. In addition, it will be mostly cloudy with mild six to twelve degrees.

