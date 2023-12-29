Skip to content
Clouds and rain in Hesse on New Year's Eve too

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather situation - Clouds and rain in Hesse on New Year's Eve too

In Hesse, people have to prepare for rain again - even on New Year's Eve. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with occasional showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 12 degrees. The wind would be moderate to fresh with occasional strong gusts. There could also be gale-force gusts, especially in the mountains.

On Saturday, the sky over Hesse will be cloudy to very cloudy, with some isolated rain. According to the DWD, the thermometer will show a maximum of 7 to 11 degrees and 3 to 6 degrees at higher altitudes. In addition, there will often be a moderate wind with gusts of wind that will be strong at times - even stormy at higher altitudes.

On New Year's Eve, it will remain cloudy and rainy during the night. Temperatures will reach a high of 7 to 12 degrees and 4 degrees on the Wasserkuppe. There will also be strong winds with widespread strong gusts. The DWD is also expecting squalls during showers and in the mountains.

DWD weather forecast

