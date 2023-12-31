Weather - Clouds and rain at the start of the year too

At the start of the new year, there will continue to be a lot of clouds and rain in Hesse. According to the German Weather Service in Offenbach on Sunday, it will be cloudy to very cloudy on New Year's Day with isolated showers and temperatures of up to ten degrees. In the night to Tuesday, heavy continuous rain will then begin in places, and it could also snow in high areas. This will also increase the risk of flooding during the course of the day.

The maximum temperature will be eleven degrees. The rainy weather will continue on Wednesday with temperatures of up to twelve degrees. There could also be squalls at higher altitudes. According to the meteorologists, the precipitation will gradually ease on Thursday night.

Weather forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de