Traffic - Closure of the Bad Vilbel-Frankfurt railroad line at the beginning of 2024

The years of construction work on the new route of S-Bahn line 6 between Bad Vilbel and Frankfurt-West are entering the home straight - but passengers on the line will have to expect restrictions once again at the beginning of 2024. From January 2 up to and including February 18, the line will have to be "completely closed one last time", Deutsche Bahn announced.

For the affected section of the S6, Deutsche Bahn intends to set up a replacement service with buses. Some regional trains will be rerouted via Hanau and some connections will be canceled.

During the seven-week closure, temporary platforms will be dismantled and new platforms will be built on the new S-Bahn tracks. In addition, rails, overhead lines and signals will be brought into their final position and connected to the existing infrastructure, as the railroad explained on its website.

On February 19, trains on S-Bahn line 6 will run on the new tracks between Frankfurt-West and Bad Vilbel for the first time. The railroad line has been extended from two to four tracks since 2017. In future, two tracks will only be used by S-Bahn trains. This will allow these and other trains to run more punctually, as a bottleneck in the rail network will be eliminated.

Following completion of the section between Frankfurt-West and Bad Vilbel, Deutsche Bahn is planning to extend the line between Bad-Vilbel and Friedberg. In future, a total of 30 kilometers of railroad line between Frankfurt/Main and Friedberg will be four-track.

Information from Deutsche Bahn on line closure 21.12.2023 Information from Deutsche Bahn on work on the S6 from 28.11.2023 RMV on construction sites in rail traffic

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de