- Closing before the start of the cup with FCN in Saarbrücken: "Be warned"

Despite the cup successes of 1. FC Saarbrücken from the previous season, 1. FC Nürnberg and coach Miroslav Klose travel confidently to the first-round match in Saarland. "We are warned," said the coach before the game on Sunday (13:00 CET/Sky). "But we also know that we are the second division team and we want to play accordingly."

The former world-class striker prepares his footballers for a tough battle against the third division team, which in the previous season reached the cup semi-finals by defeating FC Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Borussia Mönchengladbach. "Such games are never decided tactically," said Klose. Rather, it will depend on "a lot of mentality, attitude, maybe a set piece - that's how it is in knockout games and in the cup."

Goalkeeper Mathenia in the cup goal

Unlike in the league, Christian Mathenia will be in goal. It has been agreed with the experienced and second division regular goalkeeper Jan Reichert that Mathenia can play all games in the DFB-Pokal. "Because he deserves it," said Klose about the 32-year-old, who handles the young players and young goalkeepers exemplary. "He has an absolute role model function here with us."

Midfielder Jens Castrop is out due to an infection. The deployment of right-back Jannik Hofmann is questionable due to muscular problems. However, Danilo Soares and Caspar Jander, who were also previously injured, have returned to team training and thus have good chances of playing in Saarbrücken.

