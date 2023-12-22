NBA - Clippers series in the NBA breaks - Wagner's performance too little

The winning streak of the Los Angeles Clippers led by world champion Daniel Theis has come to an end. After nine games without defeat, the team conceded a clear 115:134 against the Oklahoma City Thunder without their ailing star Kawhi Leonhard.

OKC pro Chet Holmgren put down an exclamation marker when he grabbed the ball himself with the help of the board and completed the scene with a thunderous dunk. Theis scored on both shots, but had a weaker game overall like his colleagues, recording just four points, one rebound and one block.

By contrast, his national team colleagues Moritz Wagner and Franz Wagner put in a strong performance, but still lost with the Orlando Magic against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the 114:118 loss, the Magic suffered above all from their poor shooting from beyond the three-point line. Only 8 of 33 attempts went in. "We played the right way, but we have to hit the shots and that just wasn't enough today," said Franz Wagner after his 20 points.

Moritz Wagner scored a strong 21 points from the bench in 27 minutes and said: "Sometimes the ball just doesn't bounce your way. You have to accept that and not let it affect you." It's not "all bad or wrong. You just have to stay calm and keep going. We're a young team, everything will be fine."

