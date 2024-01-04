Friends and acquaintances - "Clinton likes them young": which names on the Epstein list are surprising and why

When Judge Loretta Preska ordered the publication of previously encrypted court documents relating to the deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein shortly before Christmas, she caused a minor uproar. Since then, there has been speculation on social networks as to which names could appear in the documents. Even bets have been placed.

Now the court has published the documents. They originate from a civil dispute between the US American Virginia Giuffre and Epstein's long-time partner Ghislaine Maxwell. Only a few of the names mentioned in the documents should really come as a surprise. But the context in which they are mentioned is interesting.

Clinton's name is mentioned more than 70 times

For example, there is former US President Bill Clinton. It was well known that he was in contact with Epstein. His name appears more than 70 times, partly because the alleged Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg mentions him. She says she was recruited as a masseuse by Ghislaine Maxwell at the age of 20 and allegedly forced to have sexual intercourse with Epstein. "Clinton likes them young, referring to girls," Sjoberg is quoted as saying in the documents. According to her, she heard this statement from Epstein personally.

Prince Andrew, who appears more than 60 times in the court documents, is also mentioned by Sjoberg. Among other things, she mentions a visit to Epstein's New York townhouse in 2001, where she met Andrew. Maxwell had given Andrew a doll that looked like the Royal. "I sat on Andrew's lap. They took the doll's hands and put them on Virginia's (Giuffre, editor's note) chest, and Andrew put his on mine," said Sjoberg. The doll is said to have been a "Spitting Image" doll. "Spitting Image" is a British satirical show in which famous people are made fun of with the help of latex puppets.

Sjoberg also named the magician David Copperfield. He had performed magic tricks at a dinner with Epstein. During the interrogation, Sjoberg was asked whether Copperfield had spoken to her about Epstein's relationships with young girls. "He asked me if I knew that girls were paid to find other girls," she replied. Sjoberg also revealed that she had met Michael Jackson at Epstein's house in Palm Beach. However, she never gave him a massage, nor did Donald Trump, whose friendship with Epstein she did mention: On a flight to New York, she, Epstein, Virginia Giuffre and others had to land in Atlantic City by private jet because the planned landing in New York was not possible due to a storm. Epstein proudly told them that he could call Trump and organize a visit to his casino, which actually happened.

Stephen Hawking and the "orgy with minors"

The name of hedge fund manager and billionaire Glenn Dubin also appears several times in the documents. In a 2016 interrogation, Virginia Giuffre claimed that Maxwell had instructed her to massage Dubin, which was tantamount to sexual intercourse. Both Maxwell and the Dubin couple vehemently deny this.

One surprising name on the list is that of the late physicist Stephen Hawking. It is known that he was a guest on Epstein's private island in 2006. However, the court documents reveal that Epstein himself instructed Ghislaine Maxwell to refute allegations against the physicist. She allegedly raised Giuffre, but no further details are known. "You can pay a reward to any of Virginia's friends and acquaintances who refute her allegations," he wrote to Maxwell. "The allegations are false, the strongest of which is the Clinton dinner and the new Virgin Islands version that Stephen Hawking engaged in an orgy with minors," the email continued.

Being named in the court documents does not mean that the person was an active part of the abuse network around Epstein, but initially only that their name came up in the civil case. For Clinton, however, the frequency of his name in the documents is likely to be unflattering: he is referred to in the documents as a "key figure" because he had a close relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton's representatives already made it clear in 2019 that their client knew nothing about Epstein's criminal activities.

Source: Epstein/Maxwell/Giuffre court documents

+++ Read also:

Heidi Klum partied with Prince Andrew and Donald Trump - and the party's theme was telling

A fateful night in the "Tramp": What witnesses say about Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts

Here Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cuddle in the Queen's country cottage

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de