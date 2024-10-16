Clint Eastwood's daughter is currently under arrest by law enforcement officials.

Since 2018, Francesca Eastwood has been in a relationship with the father of her child, and they recently showcased their love on a red carpet. However, the actress found herself in a sticky situation in Beverly Hills. The accusations against her are substantial.

As reported by "TMZ", the 31-year-old actress is being charged with serious domestic violence. Sources within law enforcement claim that there was a physical confrontation between Francesca and her significant other last Saturday.

According to the US celebrity site, the altercation took place in a car in Beverly Hills. The argument apparently escalated, leading to a physical altercation. It is then said that her boyfriend contacted the police, who advised him to head over to the Beverly Hills police station.

Upon arrival, officers questioned both Francesca Eastwood and her partner. The actress was reportedly arrested following the discovery of visible injuries on her boyfriend. According to the "Los Angeles Times", a bail amounting to $50,000 was set. The exact date of her release is unknown, but a court hearing was scheduled for the following Tuesday morning.

Who is her beau?

Although "TMZ" does not reveal the victim's identity, referring to him as simply Francesca's "boyfriend", it is likely that Alexander Wraith is the man in question. Francesca has been in a relationship with actor Wraith since the beginning of 2018 and welcomed their son, Titan, in September of that year. They were recently seen together at the premiere of his film "Dead Sea" and attended a red carpet event together.

Francesca Eastwood is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and his former partner, British actress Frances Fisher, who played the mother of Kate Winslet in "Titanic". Clint Eastwood is also the father of seven other children: Laurie (70), Kimber (60), Alison (52), Kathryn (36), and Morgan (27). He also has two sons, Kyle (56) and Scott (38).

