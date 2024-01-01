Skip to content
Clinic: More facial injuries from fireworks

Stuttgart Hospital recorded more serious facial and eye injuries from fireworks than in previous years on New Year's Eve. Patients had been standing too close to the exploding fireworks or had been looking into them at the moment of the explosion, reported senior physician Alexander Krohn from...

With a view of Stuttgart city center from the Uhlandshöhe. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
New Year's Eve - Clinic: More facial injuries from fireworks

Stuttgart Hospital recorded more serious facial and eye injuries from fireworks than in previous years on New Year's Eve. Patients had been standing too close to the exploding fireworks or had been looking into them at the moment of the explosion, reported senior physician Alexander Krohn from the emergency department on Monday morning: "This resulted in severe burns and significant facial injuries, including bony injuries to the facial skull." Three patients even have to fear for their eyesight.

All of the patients claimed that they had bought the fireworks in Germany. "Even for me as an emergency physician with experience of New Year's Eve, the severity of injuries caused by fireworks is frightening every year," said Krohn, who pleaded for people to avoid private fireworks displays due to the health risks.

Medical team of the Interdisciplinary Emergency Department at Stuttgart Hospital

