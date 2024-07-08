Midwives - Clinic in Forst closes delivery room at weekends

The Lausitz Clinic in Forst closes the maternity ward on weekends because, according to company statements, midwives are missing for the delivery room. Women without a midwife will not be able to give birth in the Forst hospital from Friday evening to Monday morning, but must go to Cottbus instead. This was announced by the clinic.

"A midwife shortage in Lausitz makes it impossible for us to offer full maternity care in Forst seven days a week," the clinic stated. There are indeed more midwives than ever in Germany. However, they are missing in hospitals due to the great responsibility and shift work and have reduced their activities to pre- and postnatal care. Women who are being cared for by a midwife can still come to the Lausitz Clinic Forst for delivery on weekends, the hospital added.

