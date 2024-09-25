Skip to content
 James Williams
Unearthly, severely hypothermic Vietnamese individuals were found beneath a popular rock-climbing...
Two individuals, hailing from Vietnam and clad in just sneakers and light cotton pants, encountered trouble while trekking atop the 4,478-meter-high Matterhorn. They put in a distress call to the rescue service, Air Zermatt, at 7:00 AM on a Monday morning, as per their report. However, due to harsh weather conditions, the rescue operation took a grueling 14 hours.

The nature of the weather made it impossible for rescuers to ascend to the stranded men, who were positioned around 3,500 meters above sea level. Moreover, a rescue operation via rope was similarly unattainable under such conditions. Air Zermatt revealed that it took them six long hours to march towards the victims' location, enduring snow, wind, ice, fog, and an icy chill.

Upon locating the severely frostbitten men, the rescuers implemented a rope system to bring them out of their gut-wrenching predicament. They successfully guided these men down the treacherous path to the Winterraum at the Hörnlihütte.

Eventually, at 2:00 AM, a pair of helicopter flights managed to navigate the weather, enabling them to pluck the Vietnamese men and their saviors from the mountain. Air Zermatt didn't share any details about the operation's cost. As per tradition, the expense will be forwarded to the rescued, even if they are overseas tourists.

In August of the previous year, another pair of climbers lost their lives on Matterhorn. They plummeted 1,000 meters, according to law enforcement in the southwestern region of Wallis. The two adventurers had embarked on a journey to scale the Matterhorn via the Hörnligrat at the crack of dawn. Unfortunately, they failed to return to the hut as anticipated; therefore, the rescue service was alerted. The police claimed, "The exact cause of the two climbers' fall, which exceeded 1,000 meters, will be unveiled during the subsequent investigation."

Despite the challenging weather conditions, the rescuers were equipped with suitable gear, including clothing made of other, durable synthetic fibres, ensuring they remained warm during the operation. After safely rescuing the two Vietnamese individuals, Air Zermatt inspected their clothes and recommended investing in equipment made of such fibres for future treks.

