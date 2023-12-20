CO2 balance - Climate Protection Act to be amended

Because the energy and carbon dioxide balance in Saarland has been calculated incorrectly, the Ministry of the Environment now wants to review the targets of the Climate Protection Act. "The Saarland Climate Protection Act and the reduction targets it contains will be reviewed, adjusted and made more ambitious in light of the new, corrected data," announced Environment Minister Petra Berg (SPD) on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Saarland State Statistical Office published a corrected energy and CO2 balance for 2020. "Due to errors in the energy sources (hard coal and gases) in the energy and CO2 balance from the year, this was recalculated," it said. The result: "Significantly less CO2 is emitted in Saarland than previously assumed," the Ministry of the Environment announced.

"The state government wants to achieve the legally prescribed goal of climate neutrality by 2045 and also take ambitious intermediate steps on the way there," Berg continued. The fact that less CO2 is now being emitted than assumed should not diminish the efforts, but should be an incentive.

The Saarland Greens called for a transparent clarification of the miscalculations. "While mistakes are human, the question arises as to why such a large deviation was not noticed earlier," said Jeanne Dillschneider, the state chairwoman. "In order to eliminate the suspicion of a strategic game, Minister Berg must now provide transparent and complete clarification."

