Darts pro - Clear 1:4 defeat: Clemens also out of the World Darts Championship

German darts pro Gabriel Clemens had a very bad day at the World Championships in London and was eliminated early. The German Giant, as Clemens is known, was completely without a chance for long stretches in his clear 1:4 defeat against the English world-class pro Dave Chisnall. The 40-year-old from Saarland will not be able to repeat his coup from the previous year, when he surprisingly reached the semi-finals at Alexandra Palace. The shouts and chants of the German fans became quieter and quieter as the match progressed.

Clemens suffered glaring weaknesses, especially on the doubles courts. His hitting percentage was in the single digits at times. The match was decided in the third set when Clemens once again missed his best chances and fell behind 0:3. His colleague Martin Schindler had previously narrowly lost 3:4 to outsider Scott Williams, although he had already led 2:0 against the unseeded Englishman.

In sporting terms, it will now be up to others in north London. Following the withdrawal of Clemens and Schindler, two German players, Florian Hempel and Ricardo Pietreczko, are still in the tournament. Hempel will play Stephen Bunting from England on Thursday (13:30/DAZN and Sport1). Pietreczko will face England's top favorite Luke Humphries in the evening (9.30 pm).

World Championship Schedule Information on the World Darts Championship PDC World Rankings PDC at X PDC Profile Gabriel Clemens

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de