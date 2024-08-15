- Cleaning up after floods in the Bruchsal area

After the floods in the district of Karlsruhe, cleanup efforts continue. Basements are still flooded, the city of Bruchsal reported. Some are contaminated with oil, so special teams should handle them.

No concerns about drinking water

Additionally, large amounts of mud and bulky waste need to be disposed of. City employees and firefighters are out assessing needs and organizing transport. Those in need of volunteer helpers should contact the designated emergency meeting points.

In the municipality of Gondelsheim, containers for disposal will be set up. They are to be exchanged or emptied four times a day, according to reports.

"The drinking water can be used without concern," the statement from Bruchsal said. Not all households are yet reconnected to the power supply because water is still in the basements of the houses. "As soon as the danger is removed, the streets will be reconnected."

License plates resurface

Heavy rain caused the Saalbach to rise rapidly and overflow its banks in Bruchsal and Gondelsheim overnight on Wednesday. Whole neighborhoods were suddenly flooded, cars were swept away, and basements filled with water.

Apparently, some license plates came loose in the flood and were washed away. The Karlsruhe district office reported that license plates have been handed in at the vehicle registration office. "Anyone missing their license plate should contact the registration office via [email protected]," it said. Those who find license plates should hand them in at the local police station or the registration offices in Bruchsal or Bretten.

The city of Bruchsal is currently dealing with contaminated basements that require special handling due to oil contamination, as mentioned in the news. Any residents who have lost theirlicense plates during the flooding should contact the vehicle registration office in Karlsruhe for assistance.

Read also: