- Cleaning dishes is followed by oral sex rewards.

Pop Star Katy Perry ("I Kissed a Girl", age 39) isn't shy in a recent podcast chat. On the widely-listened "Call Her Daddy" podcast with host Alex Cooper (29 years old), Perry shared her unusual way of expressing love. She mentioned her fondness for the moment when she walks downstairs and finds the dishes done, with all cabinet doors shut. According to Perry, this is her cue to prepare for giving her partner a blowjob, as hinted in an Instagram teaser for the September 4th episode.

Katy Perry is over with self-centered individuals

Perry emphasized that she means this "literally." The singer, who shares a three-year-old child with her partner Orlando Bloom (47), doesn't require a red Ferrari as a token of affection. "I can buy a red Ferrari. Just clean the dishes! I'll return the favor," Perry stated.

During the conversation, Cooper inquired if Perry, who was married to comedian Russell Brand (49) from 2010 to 2012, has a specific type. Perry responded, "I'm not drawn to self-absorbed people anymore."

When discussing warning signs that would make her reconsider a potential partner, Perry stated, "Someone who claims to know you better than you know yourself. Someone who doesn't assist." She added, "Someone who keeps altering the rules or yanks the emotional rug out from beneath you."

Perry and Bloom rekindled their relationship in 2016 but briefly split less than a year later. They reemerged as a couple at the red carpet in September 2018. Their daughter, Daisy Dove, was born in August 2020. The couple got engaged in February of the previous year. In the past, Perry has referred to Bloom as her "wild stallion".

