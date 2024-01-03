Church - Cleaning and maintenance work: Frauenkirche closed

The Frauenkirche Dresden will be closed to visitors next week for cleaning and maintenance work. Instead of tourists and locals, carpenters, painters, restorers, technicians and cleaning crews will be coming and going. "This is now tried and tested practice. It allows all trades to carry out consecutive activities in a coherent manner," explained Thomas Gottschlich, head of the Frauenkirche Foundation's church building administration on Wednesday. The closure period begins on Monday and lasts until Saturday. The church will be closed to guests again on January 15 and 16 due to a foundation retreat.

According to the foundation, many tasks are annual tasks such as the maintenance of the wooden pews and the cleaning of floors and other surfaces. In addition, regular maintenance is carried out on electrical systems and the doors. "In addition, this year we will switch the vault lighting in the chancel to LED and continue work on the sound system," emphasized Gottschlich. At the end of the closure period, the church will be thoroughly cleaned from the lower church to the lantern. The foundation spends around 45,000 euros on the annual beauty treatment of the church.

Source: www.stern.de