New Year's Day - Clean-up work starts after New Year's Eve

Clean-up work has begun in Berlin after New Year's Eve. Employees of the Berlin city cleaning service (BSR) have been out and about on the streets of the capital since early Monday morning. The area around the Brandenburg Gate, where the traditional New Year's Eve party was held, and the street Unter den Linden were among the first focal points. The New Year's 2024 run was due to take place there at midday.

According to BSR, around 500 employees will be out and about in the city on New Year's Day to quickly remove the traces of New Year's Eve. Around 180 vehicles such as sweepers and collection vans were on standby for the job, it said.

According to BSR, it collected around 520 cubic meters of waste on New Year's Day 2023. That was more than in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, 400 cubic meters of waste had accumulated.

