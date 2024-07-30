- Clean power finds violin in train and takes it to itself

Nine days after her expensive violin, worth thousands of euros, disappeared from a train in Munich, a professional musician has been reunited with her instrument. The 44-year-old had left the violin, along with its bow and case, on the train while returning from a concert, the Federal Police reported. When she returned about 15 minutes later, the instrument was gone.

Video footage led federal police to the correct lead. A cleaner for the railway had found the instrument, put it in a trash bag, and stored it in his locker. The 61-year-old claimed he intended to hand in the valuable instrument later at the lost and found. However, he had apparently ignored previous hints from his colleagues. The Federal Police are investigating on suspicion of misappropriation.

The professional musician received her violin, along with its case and bow, back on Tuesday, after having to perform a concert with a replacement instrument. The deputy inspector in charge reminded her to take better care of her important tool in the future, the Federal Police reported.

The musician expressed her gratitude for getting her violin back, acknowledging its significance in her music career. The absence of the violin during her performances was deeply felt, making its return a much-needed relief.

