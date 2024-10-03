Claudia Sheinbaum officially assuming role as Mexico's first female head of state

Following a joyous Sheinbaum taking the oath of office on Congress's floor, delegates cheerfully shouted "Presidenta! Presidenta!" for the first time in more than 200 years, embracing the feminine form of president in Spanish in the annals of Mexico's sovereign history.

The 62-year-old scientist-turned-politician assumes power at a time when the nation faces various immediate predicaments, including an underperforming economy, incomplete infrastructure projects, escalating debt, and the destabilized tourist paradise of Acapulco due to hurricane devastation.

In her inaugural address, Sheinbaum mentioned her arrival as a testament to countless women who tirelessly fought against adversity to make their mark in Mexico, declaring "those who envisioned the prospect that no matter our birth as women or men, one could fulfill our desires and aspirations without our gender defining our fate."

She outlined a series of commitments to limit gasoline and food prices, grow cash support programs for women and children, promote business investment, housing, and passenger rail construction. Despite her verbal acknowledgement of the cartels ruling over the nation, she reserved detailed discussions until the conclusion of her speech.

Sheinbaum appears set to maintain Obrador's 'Hugs not Bullets' strategy, focusing on tackling root causes rather than confronting the cartels while vowing to enhance intelligence efforts and investigations.

Sheinbaum triumphed over her contenders in June with nearly 60% of the vote, largely due to the continued esteem of her political mentor Obrador. She has expressed intentions to carry forward all of his policies, regardless of whether they reinforced military power or weakened the nation's checks and balances.

Obrador assumed office six years prior, promising to prioritize the needs of the impoverished. Sheinbaum, on the other hand, pledges unity with Obrador's popular social reforms and controversial constitutional amendments, but with more of an analytical and reserved approach compared to Obrador's charming, relatable demeanor.

According to political analyst Carlos Pérez Ricart at Mexico's Center for Economic Research and Teaching, "Obrador was an exceptionally charismatic president, and his charm often masked political mistakes. Sheinbaum, however, must demonstrate effectiveness rather than charm."

She effectively assumes control, as Obrador's Morena party commands both houses of Congress. Mexico remains, nevertheless, deeply divided between Obrador's dedicated supporters and those who view him negatively.

Opposition Senator Marí­a Guadalupe Murguía expressed concern about a strong government necessitating strong checks and balances to prevent a return of unchecked military forces and an overpowering ruling party giving rise to future problems for Mexico.

Sheinbaum confronts an intricate situation.

Mexican drug cartels have further consolidated their power throughout the nation, with her first presidential visit planned to storm-ravaged Acapulco.

Hurricane John, having struck as a Category 3 storm last week and resurfacing as a tropical storm, delivered devastating downpours for four days, claiming at least 17 lives and causing extensive damage in areas around Acapulco. Acapulco was still in the process of recovering from 2023's Hurricane Otis when John struck.

Sheinbaum must also tackle escalating violence in the cartel-dominated northern city of Culiacan, where internal conflicts within the Sinaloa cartel erupted following the detainment of primary figures Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán Loépez in the United States.

Obrador has historically tried to avoid confronting Mexico's drug cartels and appealed to the gangs to maintain harmony among themselves. The limitations of this approach have become increasingly apparent in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, where armed clashes have raged on the city streets.

But this is just the most recent hotspot.

The drug-related violence expands from Tijuana in the north to Chiapas in the south, uprooting thousands.

Besides a burgeoning deficit, unfinished construction projects, and an escalating expense for her party's welfare programs — all of which could trigger financial market turbulence — perhaps her biggest looming threat comes from the potential victory of Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

Trump has already vowed to impose 100% tariffs on automobiles manufactured in Mexico, despite potentially violating the existing US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Beyond tariffs, Trump has promised mass deportations, which could create additional challenges for Sheinbaum and Mexico's relations with the United States.

Regardless of the international pressures, relations with Mexico's northern neighbor were already tense following Obrador's announcement of a pause in relations with the US embassy due to criticism of his proposed judicial restructuring.

At her swearing-in ceremony, Sheinbaum reaffirmed the free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, affirming "economic cooperation fosters the growth of the three nations."

Sheinbaum has potential to steer Mexico towards unprecedented territories. For instance, boasting a Doctorate in Energy Engineering, she has been vocal about tackling climate change concerns.

Yet, she declared on a Tuesday, her intention to impose a cap on oil production at 1.8 million barrels daily, surpassing the current production volume by the struggling state-owned enterprise. "We'll focus on energy conservation and transition towards renewable sources of energy," she elaborated.

In her inaugural address, Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of her role in the context of the Americas, stating, "Our actions will not only impact Mexico but resonate throughout the Americas, inspiring other nations to break barriers and empower their women." Additionally, Sheinbaum acknowledged the global implications of her presidency, saying, "We must work hand in hand with the world to combat common challenges such as climate change and economic inequality, demonstrating that Mexico's strength lies in its unity with other nations."

