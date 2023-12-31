Skip to content
Classifieds scam: Ordered cell phone, got coffee

A 29-year-old man in Meiningen has become the victim of a scam in a classified ad store. According to the police on Sunday, he bought a cell phone for 510 euros via a portal. Cash on delivery had been agreed for payment - this means that the amount must be paid when the parcel is handed over to...

Online portal - Classifieds scam: Ordered cell phone, got coffee

A 29-year-old man in Meiningen has become the victim of a scam in a classified ad store. According to the police on Sunday, he bought a cell phone for 510 euros via a portal. Cash on delivery had been agreed for payment - this means that the amount must be paid when the parcel is handed over to the courier. When the 29-year-old then opened the package, instead of a cell phone, there was only a packet of coffee inside. The police called on people to be particularly careful when doing business via online classifieds portals.

