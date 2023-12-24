Skip to content
Classic, online or outdoors: Church services

For many people in Lower Saxony and Bremen, Christmas Eve is the day they go to church every year. That's why many churches have come up with something special for the Christmas season.

A poinsettia hangs in St. Johanniskirche in Lüneburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
In Lower Saxony and Bremen, churches are preparing for what is probably the busiest day of the year. On Christmas Eve, many congregations offer churchgoers something special. In the Marktkirche in Hanover, for example, Bishop Ralf Meister will be preaching from 4.00 pm. He will be supported by the Hanover Girls' Choir. A Christmas vespers service will take place on Stöcken's market square from 5.00 pm, accompanied by a brass ensemble and a light display.

In Bremerhaven, there will be an open-air Christmas carol singing on the square in front of the Christuskirche late on Sunday evening from 10.40 pm. In Bremen, an ecumenical church service will be held on the market square from 2.30 pm.

Those who prefer to watch the service at home can stream the Catholic Christmas mass from Osnabrück Cathedral. The broadcast starts at 10.00 pm. The St. Pauli-Matthäus parish in Braunschweig also broadcasts its service and nativity play online - from 2.30 pm.

