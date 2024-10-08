Clashes with Law Enforcement During Pro-Palestinian Protests in Berlin

Anti-Israel protests in Berlin turned chaotic on Monday night, resulting in confrontations with law enforcement. As per a post on X online platform by Berlin Police, some demonstrators torched car tires and hurled fireworks at police officers in the Neukölln area. Arrests were made.

Both officers and journalists became targets of bottle attacks at Südstern. In response, the police discharged tear gas, as stated in their communique.

The police also intervened in a car procession where vehicles drove through red lights, displaying Palestinian flags. Approximately 40 individuals were halted, and the necessary procedures were initiated.

These protests were sparked by the one-year anniversary of the Hamas assault against Israel.

