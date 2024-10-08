Skip to content
Clashes with Law Enforcement During Pro-Palestinian Protests in Berlin

Clashes with Law Enforcement During Pro-Palestinian Protests in Berlin

Anti-Israel protests in Berlin turned chaotic on Monday night, resulting in confrontations with law enforcement. As per a post on X online platform by Berlin Police, some demonstrators torched car tires and hurled fireworks at police officers in the Neukölln area. Arrests were made.

Both officers and journalists became targets of bottle attacks at Südstern. In response, the police discharged tear gas, as stated in their communique.

The police also intervened in a car procession where vehicles drove through red lights, displaying Palestinian flags. Approximately 40 individuals were halted, and the necessary procedures were initiated.

These protests were sparked by the one-year anniversary of the Hamas assault against Israel.

The chaotic protests in Neukölln led some demonstrators to escalate their actions, also participating in demonstrations that involved torching car tires and throwing fireworks. Due to the escalation, law enforcement had to respond with tear gas and make arrests.

