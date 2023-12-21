Soccer - Clashes and traffic disruption after the match

Pyrotechnics were set off in the visitors' area during a soccer match in Mannheim on Wednesday evening. According to the police, there were clashes between fans after the match, causing traffic disruptions in the city center. The police were reportedly deployed in large numbers in the city and around the stadium for the match between SV Waldhof Mannheim and TSV 1860 Munich. Four people were reported for wearing masks and four others for insulting others. The police investigated one case on suspicion of assault.

Police report

Source: www.stern.de