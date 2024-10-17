Civilians in Syria are being murdered by Russian forces.

Frequently, Russia targets Ukraine with rockets and drones. Simultaneously, in Syria, activists claim Russian airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of ten civilians, including a child, with numerous others injured. In northwest Syria, activists report that Russian airstrikes on Wednesday evening resulted in the deaths of ten individuals and injuries to 30 more. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, ten civilians, including a child, were slain near Idlib's city limits. Among the injured were 14 children.

The Observatory, which collects information from a diverse range of sources within Syria, stated that Russia struck a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of Idlib. Meanwhile, the Syrian Civil Defense asserted that their teams recovered the bodies of those killed in the attack. The Civil Defense mentioned, "During the attack, a furniture workshop was hit while workers were present, resulting in the deaths of ten civilians and the injuries of 32 others." The Russian army, which backs President Bashar al-Assad, chose not to comment on the incidents.

Approximately half of Idlib province in northwest Syria is under the control of the jihadist group HTS, with other Islamic militant groups also present. The ceasefire mediated by Russia and Turkey in March 2020 is often disregarded.

The disregard for the ceasefire has led to these deaths and injuries in Idlib.

