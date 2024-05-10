Civil rights activist Daisy Bates and renowned musician Johnny Cash take over for removed statues at the US Capitol in Arkansas.

A sculpture of Daisy Bates, a esteemed civil rights journalist and activist recognized for mentoring the Little Rock Nine -- a collection of Black students who broke the color barrier in Arkansas by desegregating schools -- is to be installed in place of Uriah M. Rose’s, an attorney and former president of the Arkansas Bar Association.

A different statue -- of James Paul Clarke, Arkansas’ 18th governor -- is planned for removal in September and replaced with one of country music icon Johnny Cash.

Both statues of Clarke and Rose have been placed in the US Capitol for over a century, with Rose's installation in 1917 and Clarke's in 1921, making up the National Statuary Hall's collection of one statue from each state.

Bates' figure was unveiled on May 3 and will undergo an official celebration at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, organized by House Speaker Mike Johnson's office.

The bill meant to swap the Arkansas representations at the Capitol was signed in April 2019 by former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Soon after, Bates and Cash were announced as their chosen successors, according to CNN.

Numerous calls were made to take down these former Arkansas statues, including from Clarke's own great-great-grandson, Democratic state senator Clarke Tucker. He pointed out observations made by Clarke, including his 1894 proclamation that South Arkansans looked to the Democratic Party to "preserve the white standards of civilization". The shift was therefore necessary, Tucker stated.

In contrast, Rose remained loyal to Confederate Arkansas during the Civil War, as stated on the hall's website.

Hailing from Arkansas, both Bates and Cash called the state their home.

Cash was born in Kingsland before his family relocated to Dyess in East Arkansas. Despite spending most of his professional career elsewhere, Cash returned in 1968 for the "Johnny Cash Homecoming Show" and again in 1969 to perform at Cummins Prison. Bates, who hailed from Huttig, shifted to Little Rock in 1941. She and her husband, Lucious Christopher "L.C." Bates, started the Arkansas State Press, a paper focused on the struggle for civil rights. Bates served as president of the Arkansas chapter of the NAACP, leading the fight for desegregation in 1957 at Central High School, successfully becoming a key civil rights supporter during the school's desegregation. She passed away in Little Rock in 1999.

"Removing these kinds of sculptures isn't denying history. It's stating, 'We recognize the accurate history of it. We acknowledge this was wrong'," said Benjamin Victor, the sculptor of Bates' figure.

Victor maintains that taking down these previous statues is a positive change, representing an era that was "very vile and appalling."

This isn't the first time the US Capitol has seen Confederate statues removed from the Statuary Hall. In 2016, Florida legislators approved a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune to replace its Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith. Her installation was set up in July 2022, with Bethune being the first Black individual to feature in the Statuary Hall with a state-commissioned sculpture.

Beyond Bates, multiple statues of other four individuals Victor has sculpted can be found in the Capitol collection, including Nevada's Sarah Winnemucca, Nebraska's Chief Standing Bear, and Iowa's Norman E. Borlaug. As the sole living artist with three (now four) permanent portrait statues in the Capitol, Victor was commended by the Nebraska Commission of Indian Affairs -- an organization that partook in securing Chief Standing Bear's statue in 2019.

Little Rock-based artist Kevin Kresse, the creator of Cash's sculpture, did not immediately respond to CNN's inquiry on his views. The installation and dedication of Cash's statue is tentatively scheduled for September's end, confirmed Shane Broadway, chair of the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee.

The artists for both states were chosen from a national competition held by the committee and the Arkansas Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission, working in conjunction with the approval of Secretary of State John Thurston, also the commission's chair, according to Broadway.

The Arkansas state handled the entire process of selecting a statue, selecting sculptors, and fundraising. Notably, oversight by the Architect of the Capitol's Curator comes from Congress regarding the statues' acceptance.

Victor anticipates that the new statue will have a significant impact on history.

In the room known as Statuary Hall, there's a spot where Daisy Bates replaced Uriah Rose. This spot is close to Jefferson Davis' statue, which has a rather negative expression. Victor envisions Daisy Bates standing there with a smile and a determined stride.

Victor remarks, "The juxtaposition between Daisy Bates' cheerful demeanor and Jefferson Davis' scowling face is incredibly potent. I hope Mississippi will replace Davis' statue soon, but for now, we've accomplished a great deal by introducing such a remarkable figure into the Capitol and transforming that corner of the room."

Across from Bates, we find statues of Bethune and Rosa Parks.

"These statues feature individuals like Daisy Bates, Rosa Parks, and Chief Standing Bear," Victor adds. "They've all made efforts to help people instead of causing harm. It's challenging to express the emotions I felt when Daisy Bates was installed in the room and the whole area was transformed as a result."

Contributions to this report come from CNN's Katie Bernard, Alex Rogers, Rikki Klaus, Devon M. Sayers, Annie Grayer, and Clare Foran.

