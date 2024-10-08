Civil liberties association initiates lawsuit against Georgia, aiming to prolong the voter enrollment period, justifying it by Hurricane Helene's effects.

The legal dispute brought forth in federal court by a collection of civil liberties organizations suggests that Hurricane Helene touched down on land just on the brink of a significant seven-day period prior to October 7, a time when voter registration in the state frequently peaks, leading to disruptions in the final batch of registrations.

The lawyers for the group contend that the "substantial and widespread disruptions and destruction" wrought by Helene in the state likely hindered the timely registration of voting rights for tens of thousands of Georgia residents. These individuals, they argue, were either devoid of internet access, unable to travel, lacked functional postal services, or had inoperable county election offices due to the hurricane's aftermath.

Their objective is to prolong the deadline until the following Monday.

CNN has contacted the office of Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp for comment on the lawsuit.

Similarly, voting rights activists have urged Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to extend the state's deadline, which expired on Monday, citing Hurricane Helene and the impending Hurricane Milton, anticipated to strike the Tampa Bay region within the next twenty-four hours.

The legal argument suggests that the political implications of the disrupted voter registrations could impact election outcomes. Despite the hurricane-induced challenges, many individuals may find it challenging to exercise their right to vote within the stipulated timeframe due to the political context.

