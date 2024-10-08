Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

Civil liberties association initiates lawsuit against Georgia, aiming to prolong the voter enrollment period, justifying it by Hurricane Helene's effects.

Civil liberty organizations filed a lawsuit against Georgia on Monday, aiming to prolong the state's voter registration period by a week. This extension is intended to accommodate individuals who might have faced challenges in registering due to the impact of Hurricane Helene, which brought...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
A poll worker in Fulton County positions a voting label on a table during the Georgia primary...
A poll worker in Fulton County positions a voting label on a table during the Georgia primary elections, held on Election Day, at the Metropolitan Library in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 21st.

Civil liberties association initiates lawsuit against Georgia, aiming to prolong the voter enrollment period, justifying it by Hurricane Helene's effects.

The legal dispute brought forth in federal court by a collection of civil liberties organizations suggests that Hurricane Helene touched down on land just on the brink of a significant seven-day period prior to October 7, a time when voter registration in the state frequently peaks, leading to disruptions in the final batch of registrations.

The lawyers for the group contend that the "substantial and widespread disruptions and destruction" wrought by Helene in the state likely hindered the timely registration of voting rights for tens of thousands of Georgia residents. These individuals, they argue, were either devoid of internet access, unable to travel, lacked functional postal services, or had inoperable county election offices due to the hurricane's aftermath.

Their objective is to prolong the deadline until the following Monday.

CNN has contacted the office of Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp for comment on the lawsuit.

Similarly, voting rights activists have urged Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to extend the state's deadline, which expired on Monday, citing Hurricane Helene and the impending Hurricane Milton, anticipated to strike the Tampa Bay region within the next twenty-four hours.

The legal argument suggests that the political implications of the disrupted voter registrations could impact election outcomes. Despite the hurricane-induced challenges, many individuals may find it challenging to exercise their right to vote within the stipulated timeframe due to the political context.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest